Ministry Of Equality Attends European Annual Conference On The Rights Of Persons With Disabilities 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 26 October 2020 .

Officers from the Ministry of Equality have attended an online, three-day conference organised by the Academy of European Law (ERA) last week.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This year’s conference addressed barriers that persons with disabilities can face when accessing justice.

The seminar proved useful in ensuring that Gibraltar was up to date with European best practices and also gave Gibraltar a chance to be included in the ongoing discussion for further progress to be made in relation to the protection of the rights of people with disabilities.

The Minister for Justice and Equality, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, said: “Attendance to conferences of this nature is of substantial importance to any Government that wishes to be at the forefront of learning and this progressive discussion. It also allows us the opportunity to ensure that our standards are in par with the rest of Europe. Gibraltar has gone a long way as a member of the EU in protecting the judicial rights of persons with disabilities and now that we are on the verge of leaving the EU, it is equally important to ensure that these high standards continue.”





