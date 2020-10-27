GMBA To Be Represented At The MEDays Talks
The Gibraltar Morocco Business Association has announced it will be virtually represented at this year's MEDays Talks which will take place from 10th to 17th November in Tangiers.
A statement from the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association follows below:
The Gibraltar Morocco Business Association will again be represented in this year’s edition of MEDays Talks to be held as from 10th to 17th November in Tangiers, this time it will be solely be done via web seminars so as to adhere to all the covid 19 measures, both Mr. Steven Marin and Mr. Brahim Krikaz have been invited to attend the various online forums and specifically those workshops were discussion on Brexit and what impact(s) and what opportunities for Africa
MEDays details- www.medays.org
- 3000 to 4800 participants
• An experience of 12 years
• Also known as the Forum of the South, MEDays Forum is organized by Amadeus Institute
• 2020 marks the 12th edition of MEDays Forum, a key event on the agenda of major African and international conferences.
• The MEDays International Forum, created in 2008 and hosted by the city of Tangiers, is the main event organized by the Amadeus Institute. The forum has, along the years, become one of the main international geo-strategic events in Africa and in the Arab World.
• Today, the Forum is one of the most important geo-political and economic events organized in Morocco by a non-governmental actor.
• Under the High Patronage of His Majesty Mohammed VI King of Morocco, MEDays Forum consists of about 13 online sessions with panelists that take place for 7 days in November of each year. It gathers a community of 150 high-level speakers representing all of the five continents: Heads of States, heads of governments, political decision-makers, Nobel Prizes, representatives of international organizations, CEOs, experts and forefront international figures.
• The Forum’s official opening ceremony is the opportunity to award the MEDays prize, granted each year to figures, institutions, organizations, or firms which brought a determining contribution to the development of Southern countries, or had a real added value in the improvement of North-South or South-South relations.
- Each year’s closing ceremony is marked by the reading of the “Tangiers Declaration”, which states the main recommendations suggested during the various webinars.