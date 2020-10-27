GMBA To Be Represented At The MEDays Talks

Written by YGTV Team on 27 October 2020 .

The Gibraltar Morocco Business Association has announced it will be virtually represented at this year's MEDays Talks which will take place from 10th to 17th November in Tangiers.

A statement from the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association follows below:

The Gibraltar Morocco Business Association will again be represented in this year’s edition of MEDays Talks to be held as from 10th to 17th November in Tangiers, this time it will be solely be done via web seminars so as to adhere to all the covid 19 measures, both Mr. Steven Marin and Mr. Brahim Krikaz have been invited to attend the various online forums and specifically those workshops were discussion on Brexit and what impact(s) and what opportunities for Africa

MEDays details- www.medays.org