COVID-19 Information Update - Tuesday 27th October - 114 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 27 October 2020 .

Tuesday 27th October 2020

Total tests done: 63,113

Test results pending: 60

Test results received: 63,053

Confirmed cases: 679 (+9)

Active cases: 114 (114: residents /0: visitor)

Recovered cases: 547 (+15)

Self-isolation: 608

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8

Positive Cases in CCU: 1

Positive Cases in ERS: 14

Deaths: 0

A total of 18,205 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and

systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 9 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing

active cases.