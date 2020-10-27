Government: "Stay Home This Halloween"

The Government says their message this Halloween is that parties and trick or treating should not take place in order to stop the further spread of COVID-19 in Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The mixing of persons and movement door to door, particularly of children, can spread the virus and this presents a risk to the elderly and vulnerable members of our community.

Public Health advice strictly remains to keep social distance and to avoid unnecessary contact with people outside of existing bubbles.

In order to protect Gibraltar, the public are reminded that gatherings should not exceed sixteen persons and that only eight are allowed to share a table in a restaurant.

Restaurants and bars are reminded that they should not host any organised Halloween parties either.

Members of the public, and particularly parents, are urged to ensure that their children observe the advice on this issue and avoid placing weaker members of our community at risk. As the numbers of active cases in our community has risen, we must take care to protect our neighbours, our health services and ourselves. The best advice this Halloween is to stay at home.