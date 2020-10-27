Masks To Be Made Compulsory In Main Street, Irish Town, Casemates And Other Parts Of Town

Written by YGTV Team on 27 October 2020 .

The use of face masks in the centre of town will be made compulsory by law.

The area where masks must be worn by members of the public will include Main Street, John Mackintosh Square, Irish Town, and Engineers Lane, Governor’s Street, Town Range, Casemates and the lanes connecting these.

This was announced by the Chief Minister earlier this afternoon during a COVID-19 press briefing.

Mr Picardo said that the move was in response to the small number of people who had taken up last week’s “strong recommendation” from the Government to wear masks in these central areas.

Data from the Royal Gibraltar Police suggests that, in area of Main Street on Saturday, just 20% of people were wearing masks. On Monday, the Government says “a mere 13%” were complying with their advice.

Mr Picardo said: “I genuinely wished to avoid this. But the advice we have suggests that those areas where people can accumulate. We are also advised that mask use depletes the viral load of the virus transmitted and received.”

Photo by De an Sun on Unsplash