COVID-19 Information Update - Thursday 29th October - 85 Cases

Thursday 29th October 2020

Total tests done: 64,464

Test results pending: 6

Test results received: 64,458

Confirmed cases: 688 (+6)

Active cases: 85 (85: residents /0: visitor)

Recovered cases: 584 (+22)

Self-isolation: 483

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 9

Positive Cases in CCU: 1

Positive Cases in ERS: 14

Deaths: 0

A total of 18,456 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 4 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contact of an existing active case.