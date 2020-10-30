Cross Frontier Group Holds Meeting To Discuss Brexit And Other Matters

The Cross Frontier Group (C.F.G.) today held its first meeting under the Presidency of Unite the Union with Michael Netto as its representative. The meeting was held via zoom.

A statement from the Cross Frontier Group follows below:

The Group is made up of different business organisations and trade Unions; from Gibraltar/UK, Unite the Union, NASUWT (U.K.), Gibraltar General and Clerical Association, the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses and the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce and from Spain, Comisiones Obreras, Union General de Trabajadores, Asociacion de Pequena y Mediana Empresa de la Linea, Confederacion de Empresarios de Cadiz and the Camara de Comercio del Campo de Gibraltar.

The Group reflected on the current situation with COVID-19 and in particular the new measures announced both in Gibraltar and Spain which are understandable given the continuing situation with the virus. Given the uncertainty for frontier fluidity caused by the recent announcements, the Group welcomed the clarification by Spain’s Ministry of the Interior that the border between Gibraltar and Spain will not be affected.

The Group also discussed Brexit and the ongoing negotiation. It welcomed statements made by both the Spanish Foreign Minister and Gibraltar’s Chief Minister in a recent Financial Times article. It takes heart that it seems that they have both taken note of the Group’s declaration of 16th October 2020, which stated that in the Group’s opinion a ‘No Deal’ is not an option, and that all the parties are working towards agreements that are positive for all concerned and that will make the things that matter for the everyday life of citizens of Gibraltar and the Campo smoother and simpler than a no deal scenario.

The Group reiterated its desire that the negotiation results in agreements that allow a continuation and an improvement in the economic, social and cultural relations between both communities and that the new framework provides for the future economic development and cooperation between Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar. The Group affirms that an essential element for this is guaranteed long term mechanisms that ensure frontier fluidity for all that in turn will allow cross-frontier socio economic activity.

During these delicate times, the Cross Frontier Group undertakes, in line with its current strategy, to pursue contacts with institutions and politicians on both sides of the frontier with the aim of establishing future socioeconomic and cultural relations between both communities.