Government Joins Global Blockchain Business Council

Written by YGTV Team on 03 November 2020 .

The Government has announced that it has joined the Global Blockchain Business Council.

A statement from the Government follows below:

H.M Government of Gibraltar has today announced its membership of the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), the leading industry association for the blockchain technology industry. Committed to advancing global understanding of blockchain technology, the Government of Gibraltar will join as an Observing Member.

Launched in Davos in 2017, the GBBC brings together innovators and thought-leaders from over 50 countries to further adoption of blockchain technology by engaging and educating regulators, business leaders, and lawmakers on the benefits and applications of this groundbreaking technology. The GBBC believes in blockchain technology’s ability to create more secure, equitable, and functional societies around the globe.

The Hon Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services said, “The GBBC is committed to developing the next trillion dollar industry through education, advocacy, and partnership. GBBC’s vision to further the adoption of blockchain technology through engaging and educating enterprises and regulators is totally aligned with our own mission and we are delighted to stand alongside this prestigious organisation where we can collaborate and work together with some of the best innovators and thought-leaders in this sector to help us achieve this common goal.”

Sandra Ro, CEO of GBBC, said, “The Global Blockchain Business Council welcomes the Government of Gibraltar into our global network as a GBBC Observing Member. We look forward to highlighting the important digital assets and blockchain technology work and innovation from Gibraltar as we advance global collaboration, adoption, and opportunities.”

The news is the latest in a string of high-profile announcements for the Government of Gibraltar who, earlier this year, announced they had joined INATBA, a group of international blockchain industry players at an EU-level and continues to work in expanding its reach internationally.





