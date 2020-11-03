Threat Level Remains As Moderate As RGP Increases Armed Patrols

Written by YGTV Team on 03 November 2020 .

In light of recent terrorist events that have hit mainland Europe, the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) is asking the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour or activity.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

For its part, the RGP will be increasing the number of armed patrols and the deployment of officers as a deterrent measure but also as a reassurance to the community.

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger has said that events over the past few days have reminded us all of the terrorist threat we face and that the cooperation between the public and the police is a powerful defence.

The Commissioner further added that he has been in consultation with both His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, who Co-Chair the Gibraltar Contingency Council, of the recent events and the security stance.

The threat level remains unchanged and continues at Moderate – meaning that a terrorist attack is possible, but not likely.





