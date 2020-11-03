Minister For Education Meets Student Teachers

Written by YGTV Team on 03 November 2020 .

The Minister for Education met students from the University of Gibraltar’s Postgraduate Certificate in Education this week. Minister Cortes spoke with students who were back on campus after eight days on placement across Gibraltar’s schools.

Speaking of the visit, he said, “I was really pleased to visit the PGCE students and talk to them about their course and their aspirations. Having the opportunity to qualify as a teacher at home in Gibraltar has opened a door to many in our community for which teaching has been an option that circumstances seemed to be denying. It is an intense and demanding programme, and I am certain that excellent teachers will emerge who will prove an asset to education and to the children who they will teach."

Elaine Lima, Head of the School of Education at the University of Gibraltar said, “It was wonderful to welcome the Minister on campus to meet the PGCE cohort and for him to chat with them about their experiences while on placement. They discussed their reasons for choosing teaching as their profession, and, in particular, why they had chosen to undertake their studies with us. The Minister and the students discussed the programme’s emphasis on developing teachers who are reflective, research-informed and committed to delivering the highest standards of education.”

Applications to the University’s PGCE programme open in December.