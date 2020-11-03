Chief Minister Writes To Leaders Following Recent Terror Attacks

Written by YGTV Team on 03 November 2020 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has today written personally to the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Honourable Dr Ashraf Ghani and, separately, to the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, Mr Sebastian Kurz, following the tragic loss of life in recent terrorist attacks.

Additionally, last week, the Chief Minister also expressed the sincere condolences of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and the People of Gibraltar to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron and to the Mayor of Nice, Mr Christian Estrosi, following the loss of life of three innocent citizens at the Notre Dame Basilica.

The Chief Minister said: “Gibraltar, its People and Government stand in unity and solidarity with all the families of the victims at this sad time. It was very painful to have to write these three letters in such close succession.”