Positive Case Of COVID-19 At Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School

Written by YGTV Team on 04 November 2020 .

A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified within Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School. This is the sixth positive case identified within this school.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with school staff and the Department of Education in order to ascertain which individuals were identified as close contacts and are therefore required to self isolate.

The latest available information is that 13 individuals (3 staff members and 10 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate. Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

Pupils who attend Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School should attend school as normal if they are not contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Parents are reminded that children with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

Siblings and close contacts of children who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any ofthis information are asked to contactthe school’s Head Teacher.





