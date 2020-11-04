Neil Piñero Memorial

Written by YGTV Team on 04 November 2020 .

Yesterday afternoon, the Late Neil Piñero Memorial was unveiled at Emerson’s Place. The small ceremony, attended by Mr Piñero’s family, also involved the unveiling of the new road name and the Custom’s training centre.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo, said: ‘It was a difficult afternoon to be at the unveiling event, which was an emotional time for me and the family. It is particularly difficult for the family to return to the spot where their son died while on duty that night. Neil’s name will live on in the road and theCustoms training centre that have both been named after him. It has been an honour for me to have shared these poignant moments with Neil’s parents and his sisters. It was also very gratifying to be able to formally visit Customs House in which we have invested considerable amounts. This benefits the working environment of our Customs Officers who represent not just a magnificent part of our law enforcement infrastructure as well as one of our main revenue raising departments.’



