COVID-19 Information Update - Wednesday 4th November - 74 Cases

Wednesday 4th November 2020

Total tests done: 68,847 

Test results pending: 8 

Test results received: 68,839 

Confirmed cases: 743 (+13)  

Active cases: 74 (72: residents /2: visitor)  

Recovered cases: 650 (+12) 

Self-isolation: 371 

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3 

Positive Cases in CCU: 1 

Positive Cases in ERS: 15 

Deaths: 0  

A total of 19,121 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.  

Of the 9 new resident cases in Gibraltar, 5 were close contacts of existing  active cases.



