COVID-19 Information Update - Wednesday 4th November - 74 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 04 November 2020 .

Wednesday 4th November 2020

Total tests done: 68,847

Test results pending: 8

Test results received: 68,839

Confirmed cases: 743 (+13)

Active cases: 74 (72: residents /2: visitor)

Recovered cases: 650 (+12)

Self-isolation: 371

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3

Positive Cases in CCU: 1

Positive Cases in ERS: 15

Deaths: 0

A total of 19,121 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 9 new resident cases in Gibraltar, 5 were close contacts of existing active cases.





