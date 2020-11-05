COVID-19 Information Update - Thursday 5th November - 79 Cases
Thursday 5th November 2020
Total tests done: 69,808
Test results pending: 28
Test results received: 69,780
Confirmed cases: 754 (+11)
Active cases: 79 (77: residents /2: visitor)
Recovered cases: 655 (+5)
Self-isolation: 368
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive Cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 17
Deaths: 0
A total of 19,364 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 7 new resident cases in Gibraltar, 2 were close contacts of existing active cases.