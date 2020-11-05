COVID-19 Information Update - Thursday 5th November - 79 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 05 November 2020 .

Thursday 5th November 2020

Total tests done: 69,808

Test results pending: 28

Test results received: 69,780

Confirmed cases: 754 (+11)

Active cases: 79 (77: residents /2: visitor)

Recovered cases: 655 (+5)

Self-isolation: 368

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2

Positive Cases in CCU: 1

Positive Cases in ERS: 17

Deaths: 0

A total of 19,364 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 7 new resident cases in Gibraltar, 2 were close contacts of existing active cases.