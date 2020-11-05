Blue Consulting Launches Website Aiming To Attract Investors To Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 05 November 2020 .

Blue Consulting recently launched www.cometogibraltar.com. Their website aims to bring Gibraltar “closer to investors”.

A statement from Blue Consulting follows below:

Our goal with this new website is to bring Gibraltar closer to investors, whether they are companies or individuals, from all over the world.

The website, which is supported by the Ministry of Economic Development, Business, Telecommunications and Gibraltar Savings Bank, introduces, and explains in detail the business advantages offered by Gibraltar, as well as puts its political and economic news in context.

In addition, you can find some minutes of the interview we conducted with Hon Sir Joe Bossano in which he answers such interesting questions for investors such as What is Gibraltar’s economy based on? Can Brexit generate certain positive effects in Gibraltar? What economic mechanisms has the Government equipped to face Brexit?

Our current and prospective clients can find a wide catalogue of services offered by the firm: you can hire from tax advisory services and strategic consulting to a coworking space at Where2Work. All this allows us to bring a 360º vision to your business.





