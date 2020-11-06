COVID-19 Information Update - Friday 6th November - 77 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 06 November 2020 .

Friday 6th November 2020

Total tests done: 70,708

Test results pending: 136

Test results received: 70,572

Confirmed cases: 770 (+16)

Active cases: 77 (75: residents /2: visitors)

Recovered cases: 673 (+18)

Self-isolation: 375

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3

Positive Cases in CCU: 1

Positive Cases in ERS: 18

Deaths: 0

A total of 19,620 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 12 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of existing active cases.