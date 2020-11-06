COVID-19 Information Update - Friday 6th November - 77 Cases
Friday 6th November 2020
Total tests done: 70,708
Test results pending: 136
Test results received: 70,572
Confirmed cases: 770 (+16)
Active cases: 77 (75: residents /2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 673 (+18)
Self-isolation: 375
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive Cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 18
Deaths: 0
A total of 19,620 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 12 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of existing active cases.