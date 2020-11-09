Miss Teen Gibraltar 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 09 November 2020 .

Miss Teen Gibraltar will be streamed live on YouTube on Friday 13th November 2020 at 9pm.

A statement follows below:

Miss Teen Gibraltar will be streamed professionaly LIVE ON YOUTUBE on Friday 13th November 2020 at 9pm. Due to covid restrections we are unable to have an audience but cancelling is not an option in our books. We hope thousands of you join live to watch one of the very few shows not cancelled this year live on youtube. You can find the youtube link in our facebook and instagram pages “ No1 Models Gibraltar”

The contestants will he competing in five rounds, in a pageant produced by No1 Models Gibraltar. The rounds include an “opening number”; Miss Individuality, Miss Creative Look, Miss Catwalk and Miss Elegance with five international judges taking the decision of who will be representing Gibraltar at the Miss Teen Model Universe 2021 pageant.

We are working very hard with the girls to make sure we build up their confidence, self esteem and show them the importance of helping our community whilst having fun at the same time. We believe that our shows are an important life experience for the contestants and help them build a strong foundation for their experiences in their life ahead.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors, La Patisserie, Mayfair On main, Nunos@TheExpress, Overland Express, Proseal Construction, Hot Gossip, Aqua Fun, Sassalo, Gudget Station and Carlos Electronics.

Photography - GYPT

Makeup - Rafa Anaya, Amy Gavito, Julianna Martinez, Silva Moreno and Hamza Ech.

Hair Stylists - Classic Cuts