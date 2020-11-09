Seven New Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Within Government Schools

Written by YGTV Team on 09 November 2020 .

There have been seven new positive cases of COVID-19 identified within government schools and educational settings.

Two positive cases have been identified in St Joseph’s Lower Primary School and in Westside School; and one positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in St Bernard’s Upper Primary, St Joseph’s Upper Primary and the Gibraltar College.

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with staff at all 5 educational institutions and the Department of Education and have conducted interviews with all relevant individuals or are in the process of doing so. All individuals who are identified as close contacts of the positive cases will be required to self-isolate.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

The latest available information is as follows:

St Joseph’s Lower Primary

These are the first two cases identified within this school. 20 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 20 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the first positive case and all have been instructed to self-isolate. 20 individuals within the school setting (2 lunchtime staff members and 18 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the second positive case and all have been instructed to self-isolate.

St Bernard’s Upper Primary

This is the second case identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and the previous case. 10 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 10 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self-isolate.

St Joseph’s Upper Primary

This is the third case identified within this school. The Contact Tracing team are in the process of conducting interviews and determining which individuals are identified as close contacts of the positive case. All identified close contacts will be required to self-isolate. As a precautionary measure, all individuals who may be identified as close contacts within the school setting have been asked to remain at home today until such time that the CT interviews are completed.

Gibraltar College

This is the second case identified within this educational setting. There is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and the previous case. 0 individuals within the educational setting (0 staff members and 0 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and therefore no individual within the educational setting, apart from the positive case, has been instructed to self-isolate.

Westside

These are the eighth and ninth cases identified within this school. 31 individuals within the school setting (1 staff member and 30 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the eighth positive case and all have been instructed to self-isolate. 0 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 0 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the ninth positive case as the individual was already self-isolating.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the relevant Head Teacher.

Parents are reminded that children and young people with COVID symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

Pupils in the above mentioned schools should continue to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.