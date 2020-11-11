ESG Call For "Workable Proposals" Aimed At Cleaning Local Air Space

Written by YGTV Team on 11 November 2020 .

The ESG says it reiterates support for Governments objective to reduce fossil fuelled transport from local congested areas.

A statement from the ESG follows below:

The ESG reiterates its support for Governments objective to find the best ways possible of reducing fossil fuelled transport from congested areas on our roads to bring about calmer and healthier environments.

While acknowledging the difficulties presented by the schemes trialed so far, we would not like to see the momentum sparked by the Covid opportunity fail entirely.

We urge the team tasked with reviewing data gathered these past few months to find workable proposals soon aimed at calming our roads and cleaning our air space. With the overriding goal being to ensure that traffic and transport follows a necessary response to Climate Change, not all changes can be voluntary, though there should be discussion, incentives, controls and holistic measures applied, to ensure a successful and lasting change on our roads to all our benefit.





