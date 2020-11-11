COVID-19 Information Update - Wednesday 11th November - 106 Cases

Wednesday 11th November 2020

Total tests done: 74,672 

Test results pending: 212 

Test results received: 74,460 

Confirmed cases: 842 (+28) 

Active cases: 106 (104: residents /2: visitors) 

Recovered cases: 712 (+10) 

Self-isolation: 674 

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 9 

Positive Cases in CCU: 1 

Positive Cases in ERS: 5 

Deaths: 1 

A total of 20,240 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and  systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures. 

Of the 22 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 12 were close contacts of existing  active cases.



