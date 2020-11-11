COVID-19 Information Update - Wednesday 11th November - 106 Cases

Total tests done: 74,672

Test results pending: 212

Test results received: 74,460

Confirmed cases: 842 (+28)

Active cases: 106 (104: residents /2: visitors)

Recovered cases: 712 (+10)

Self-isolation: 674

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 9

Positive Cases in CCU: 1

Positive Cases in ERS: 5

Deaths: 1

A total of 20,240 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 22 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 12 were close contacts of existing active cases.





