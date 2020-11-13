Mayor’s Awards 2021

His Worship the Mayor of Gibraltar, Mr John Gonçalves MBE GMD, is calling for nominations from members of the public for the next conferral of Mayor’s Awards to be held in the spring of 2021.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

The Mayor’s Awards have become a permanent fixture in Gibraltar’s annual civic calendar and serve to highlight the extraordinary achievements of members of our community.

Having started as a lifesaving award for members of the essential services displaying a high degree of valour, the scope of the awards was later widened to include persons who have served Gibraltar in a distinguished manner, over a prolonged period and / or for a specific event or achievement.

The Nomination Form can be downloaded from the website of the Mayor of Gibraltar at www.mayor.gi or picked up from the Mayor’s Office in the City Hall.

The completed form must be returned to the Mayor’s Office or sent via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Friday 11th December 2020.

