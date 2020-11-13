Governor Visits the Gibraltar Port Authority

Written by YGTV Team on 13 November 2020 .

His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steele visited the offices of the Gibraltar Port Authority on Windmill Hill Road. His Excellency was greeted by Manuel Tirado, CEO and Captain of the Port and was given a tour of the facilities, where he was briefed on the work of the Port Authority.

His Excellency then visited the facilities at the Western Arm of the Port of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Cruise Terminal. He was greeted by Vijay Daryanani, Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port.

Minister Daryanani said: “His Excellency is very enthusiastic and supportive of the tasks carried out in all the aspects of my ministerial portfolio. It was a pleasure to show His Excellency the work being carried out by the Gibraltar Port Authority. We discussed at length the importance of the port to our economy and the success of Gibraltar as a major port of call for cruise ships in the Western Mediterranean. I found His Excellency to be very passionate on these subjects and we had very constructive dialogue.”