Airfield Exercise Today

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2020 .

An Airfield LIVEX will take place today at RAF Gibraltar. The Exercise is a multi-agency event, and will involve personnel from across Gibraltar, including the Government of Gibraltar.

The exercise aims to test the practical implementation of contingency plans and inter- operability between military and emergency services in response to a major incident at Gibraltar Airport.

There may be increased presence of emergency vehicles during the exercise, both at the airfield and on some of Gibraltar’s roads. Emergency vehicles may be operating beacons and sirens.

The MOD says it expects there to be minimal inconvenience to the public, who are also asked not to be alarmed by these movements.