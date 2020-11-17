Government Issues Guidance For EU, EEA And Swiss Frontier Workers

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2020 .

The Government has today published a new Technical Notice which serves as guidance to frontier workers from the EU, the EEA and Switzerland who work in Gibraltar and live in Spain. The EEA states are Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

The Withdrawal Agreement which was concluded between the United Kingdom and the European Union set out the rights that would be retained by British Citizens, including Gibraltarians, who are frontier workers in the European Union and by EU nationals who are frontier workers in the United Kingdom and in Gibraltar. This reciprocity also extends to EEA nationals and to Swiss citizens.

The latest guidance makes it clear that only persons registered as frontier workers on 31 December 2020 will be able to exercise rights under the Withdrawal Agreement. It sets out a mechanism for persons to be able to check whether they would qualify as such as from 1 December 2020.

The reciprocal nature of this means that any British Citizens, including Gibraltarians, who live in Gibraltar and who work in the European Union, namely in Spain, should take steps to familiarise themselves with the registration procedures there and should register accordingly.