AmCham Events This Week

AmCham Gibraltar, through its affiliate Sister Cities Gibraltar will be presenting an entire programme of events and initiatives this week leading up to Thanksgiving on the 26th November.

These will include virtual meetings between Minister for Tourism and Transport Vijay Daryanani and Jonthan Melton from the Raleigh City Council and Visit Raleigh and Visit Gibraltar teams. The week will also feature the Blockchain Rock Podcast with Dan Spuller Co-Chair of the North Carolina Blockchain initiative, an Entrepreneurship Clinic Workshop delivered by Lewis Sheats from the North Carolina State University Poole School of Management with Startup Grind Gibraltar, cooking classes, virtual tours and a local charity appeal in aid of Nazareth House.

James Lasry, President of Amcham Gibraltar added “Sister Cities Gibraltar strives to build meaningful partnerships with Raleigh and its citizens, highlighting each location's commitment to education, innovation, sustainability, and diversity. In the coming months, events will include Gibraltar Week, virtual events with local stakeholders.

“Unfortunately this year it is impossible to host our annual Thanksgiving Charity Gala dinner as we have done in the past. However AmCham Gibraltar remains committed to delivering value to its members in spite of the challenges presented by the current health situation. We wish all our members a Happy Thanksgiving. ”

The events can be found on the Raleigh Sister Cities Page https://www.raleighsistercities.org/

CALENDAR OF EVENTS:

DATE: 16th - 20th November 2020

Virtual Meetings

Visit Gibraltar - Visit Raleigh https://youtu.be/mEdlfn4GHts

Minister Vijay Daryanani HM Government of Gibraltar - Jonathan Melton City Council Raleigh

Blockchain Rock https://youtu.be/wXSN5agXgG0

Dan Spuller NC Blockchain Initiative https://ncblockchain.tech/

Startup Grind Gibraltar https://www.startupgrind.com/e/mr5g46/

Wednesday 18th November, 5:30 pm CET

Entrepreneurship Clinic Workshop by Lewis Sheats NC State University Poole School of Management supported by AmCham Gibraltar, University of Gibraltar, Raleigh Sister Cities

Virtual Cooking Class ‘A Place at the Table’

An American Thanksgiving with Chef Dan Grey https://www.raleighsistercities.org/event-details/an-american-thanksgiving-with-chef-dan-gray-2

Justin Bautista Gibraltar Local Dishes from Mama Lotties