Trialing Of New Electric Buses In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 23 November 2020 .

The Government has announced the testing of fully electric buses on Gibraltar’s roads.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Ministry of Business, Tourism, Transport and The Port wishes to announce as part of the ongoing tender process published earlier this year, the testing of various fully electric buses on Gibraltar’s roads. The Government is actively looking at sustainable alternatives to replace the current fossil-fuelled fleet. Actual testing of technologies currently available in the market are vital to ascertain its true performance given the technical and geographical constraints on Gibraltar’s road network.

The trials began on Wednesday and concluded at the weekend. The trials are being carried out at no cost to the Government.

The Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and The Port, the Hon Vijay Daryanani said: “I am delighted to announce the next phase of the tendering process, which sees the proposed fully electric buses being vigorously tested throughout Gibraltar. It is exciting to see these environmentally-friendly vehicles on our roads in line with the Government’s commitment to provide a Greener Gibraltar. I must stress when these assessments are concluded this week, these buses have contributed to no air or noise pollution whatsoever. This is the Government’s vision to improve the lives and air quality for all Gibraltarians”.



