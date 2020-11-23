GDP Officers Receive Awards

Written by YGTV Team on 23 November 2020 .

Last week, during a small ceremony held at the Convent, six serving members of the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) received Long Service and Good Conduct medals for 18 years’ service in the Force.

His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE, DL presented the medals to Sergeant Adrian Sodi and Police Constables David Ferrary, Albert Perez, Mark Dudley, Gerald Diaz and Joe Martinez.

Witnessing the awards ceremony were Commander British Forces Commodore Steve Dainton CBE and Chief of Police Mr Robert Allen. However due to social distancing guidance, only a limited number of additional guests were also able to attend. Following the awards ceremony His Excellency spent some time getting to know the officers and to hear all about their distinguished careers in the GDP.