RNGS Marine Engineering Department Receive Herbert Lott Award

Written by YGTV Team on 24 November 2020 .

The Marine Engineering department at Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS) recently received a Herbert Lott Award from Commodore Steve Dainton CBE, Commander British Forces Gibraltar.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

The efforts of the ME department throughout the year have ensured that maximum availability of kit was maintained throughout a difficult period involving the transition from the Scimitar Class Lifespan Patrol Vessel to the Archer Class P2000, reduced manning in the department and also the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Marine Engineering department has fought tirelessly to maintain the operational capability of RNGS through the maintenance and upkeep of 2 x P2000, 2 x LPV and 4 x RHIBs. The department as a whole has remained highly professional and effective despite the challenges that have been thrown their way since March 2020. COVID-19 control measures saw the department adapt their working hours to ensure that they minimised cross contamination with the duty crews, whilst maintaining their output ensuring that RNGS craft availability was maximised often working late into the night to achieve this. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic the department were pragmatic and found new ways of working to make sure that activities such as the Annual Survey and Repair Period for HMS Scimitar were successful; remotely planning the work package and then conducting it without a MOD Overseer present.

The acquisition of HMS Dasher and HMS Pursuer in July 2020 required significant ME input to ensure the smooth transition from LPV to P2000. This would not have been possible without drive, motivation and initiative across the department ensuring that their prioritisation of routine maintenance, emergent defect rectification, training on the P2000s, preparations for the return to the UK of HMS Scimitar and HMS Sabre and maintaining their contribution to a 1 in 2 RHIB roster allowed RNGS to continue to operate at a high tempo throughout this period. The Marine Engineering department at RNGS have worked above and beyond their terms of reference over a significant period of time and are fully deserving of this Herbert Lott award.”

Commanding Officer (CO) RNGS Lieutenant Commander Lloyd Cardy Royal Navy said: “It is only right that this group of outstanding, technically minded individuals received recognition for their exploits throughout the year. Recognising not only their core role as engineers but also their contributions to the operational output of RNGS by acting as Coxwains of the RHIBs used in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW) and as ship’s engineers at sea on HMS Dasher and HMS Pursuer.”