RNGS Marine Engineering Department Receive Herbert Lott Award

The Marine Engineering department at Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS) recently received a Herbert Lott Award from Commodore Steve Dainton CBE, Commander British  Forces Gibraltar. 

A statement from the MOD follows below:

The efforts of the ME department throughout the year have ensured that maximum  availability of kit was maintained throughout a difficult period involving the transition from the  Scimitar Class Lifespan Patrol Vessel to the Archer Class P2000, reduced manning in the  department and also the COVID-19 global pandemic.  

The Marine Engineering department has fought tirelessly to maintain the operational  capability of RNGS through the maintenance and upkeep of 2 x P2000, 2 x LPV and 4 x  RHIBs. The department as a whole has remained highly professional and effective despite  the challenges that have been thrown their way since March 2020. COVID-19 control  measures saw the department adapt their working hours to ensure that they minimised cross  contamination with the duty crews, whilst maintaining their output ensuring that RNGS craft  availability was maximised often working late into the night to achieve this. Throughout the  COVID-19 pandemic the department were pragmatic and found new ways of working to  make sure that activities such as the Annual Survey and Repair Period for HMS Scimitar  were successful; remotely planning the work package and then conducting it without a MOD  Overseer present. 

The acquisition of HMS Dasher and HMS Pursuer in July 2020 required significant ME input  to ensure the smooth transition from LPV to P2000. This would not have been possible  without drive, motivation and initiative across the department ensuring that their prioritisation  of routine maintenance, emergent defect rectification, training on the P2000s, preparations  for the return to the UK of HMS Scimitar and HMS Sabre and maintaining their contribution  to a 1 in 2 RHIB roster allowed RNGS to continue to operate at a high tempo throughout this  period. The Marine Engineering department at RNGS have worked above and beyond their  terms of reference over a significant period of time and are fully deserving of this Herbert  Lott award.” 

Commanding Officer (CO) RNGS Lieutenant Commander Lloyd Cardy Royal Navy said: “It  is only right that this group of outstanding, technically minded individuals received  recognition for their exploits throughout the year. Recognising not only their core role as  engineers but also their contributions to the operational output of RNGS by acting as  Coxwains of the RHIBs used in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW) and as ship’s  engineers at sea on HMS Dasher and HMS Pursuer.” 

 

