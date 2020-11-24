COVID-19 Information Update - Tuesday 24th November - 76 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 24 November 2020 .

Tuesday 24th November 2020

Total tests done: 85,531

Test results pending: 275

Test results received: 85,556

Confirmed cases: 981 (+14)

Active cases: 76 (76: residents / 0: visitor)

Recovered cases: 885 (+14)

Self-isolation: 339

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 13

Positive Cases in CCU: 0

Positive Cases in ERS: 3

Deaths from COVID-19: 4

Deaths with COVID-19: 1

Total deaths: 5

A total of 22,284 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 11 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 7 were close contacts of existing active cases.





