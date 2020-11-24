COVID-19 Information Update - Tuesday 24th November - 76 Cases

Tuesday 24th November 2020

Total tests done: 85,531 

Test results pending: 275 

Test results received: 85,556 

Confirmed cases: 981 (+14) 

Active cases: 76 (76: residents / 0: visitor) 

Recovered cases: 885 (+14) 

Self-isolation: 339 

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 13 

Positive Cases in CCU: 0 

Positive Cases in ERS: 3 

Deaths from COVID-19: 4 

Deaths with COVID-19: 1 

Total deaths: 5 

A total of 22,284 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and  systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures. 

Of the 11 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 7 were close contacts of existing  active cases.



