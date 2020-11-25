BID Task Group Says Government Has Not Changed Its “Pound-for-Pound” Commitment

The BID Task Group has said that at no point has the Government of Gibraltar changed its commitment on financing the BID project on a pound for pound basis.

A statement continued: “The Government will, exactly as agreed at the time that the BID was presented to them, be supporting the development of the BID in respect of all leisure, hospitality and retail businesses in Main Street and surrounding streets. We, as organisers of the BID, have subsequently taken the decision to extend the BID scheme, on our own initiative (and without including the Government, as we are free to do) to include offices and other properties in the town area. This was decided without the involvement of the Government as we do not consider that this is an area for public involvement or for public investment, as the beneficiaries will be solely the private landlords, and their tenants, of the properties to be improved.



“In conclusion, therefore, we think the public elements of the BID, in respect of which the Government will be honouring its commitment in its entirety, will be an excellent initiative for our small businesses and we would like thank the Government for their support. Minister Daryanani has always made himself available and assisted us in everything. We now look forward to finalizing this project for the benefit of all in a manner that does not seek to politicise something which we hope everyone will back.”