Gambling Division Assist In Multi- Jurisdictional Match Fixing Investigation

The Gibraltar Gambling Division have assisted, alongside other gambling regulators (UK and  Malta), in providing evidence in a multi- jurisdictional investigation conducted by the Darts  Regulatory Authority (DRA) into match fixing. 

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Commission was engaged, alongside the Gibraltar gambling industry in identifying suspicious  activity and ensuring that relevant betting and account data was transferred in a compliant manner  to assist the investigation. Integrity in sports betting is an issue that has received specific mention  in Gibraltar's data protection legislation. 

The investigation commenced in May 2020 and as a result of the investigation, Kyle Mckinstry, a  professional darts player from Northern Ireland, was banned on 25 November 2020 from the  sport for a total of eight and a half years for fixing two matches in the Modus “A Night at the  Darts” series. Part of that ban was for failing to supply mobile phone records. He was also ordered  to pay costs of £4730. 

Sports betting integrity work is a key part of the Gambling Division's role with particular regulators  having developed expertise in this area. 

During "lockdown", the Gambling Division, who normally see reports relating to football and  tennis, saw an increase in reports on minority sports or "friendly" matches. There was also an uplift  in reports on E- sports. 

The full case details can be found at 

http://www.thedra.co.uk 

Gambling Commissioner Andrew Lyman, said: "Betting operators want the markets they offer to  be considered clean and not subject to manipulation. That is why they report suspicious betting  patterns to regulators and the International Betting Integrity Association. Lockdown provided its  own challenges in that data providers covered less elite sport and more fringe sporting activity  where there is an obvious integrity risk. Match fixing is something which undermines the fundamental appeal of sport; that being the  uncertainty of outcome. It is in the wider public interest for gambling regulators and the industry  to spend time and resource on combatting the corruption of sport by participants for betting  purposes."



