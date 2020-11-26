1,000 People To Be Randomly Tested For COVID

Written by YGTV Team on 26 November 2020 .

Public Health Gibraltar intends to invite 1,000 people above the age of 11 to be tested for presence of COVID-19. A similar survey was carried out in April of 400 individuals, which showed that only 1:10 cases of infection had been picked up. This helped drive swabbing strategy and also led to the establishment of the Contact Tracing Bureau.

A statement continued: “With the approach of the festivities, as well as a natural desire by people to visit their loved ones, it is again important that we establish the risks involved. We want a safe Christmas and New Year, and we want to visit our elders without causing them harm. The 1,000 people have been chosen at random to be representative of the whole population. COVID-19 spreads wherever people gather and meet, so it is important we have a balanced assessment of where the virus is currently, and also how it might spread, so we can put in the correct measures.

“The people of Gibraltar are asked to respond to these invitations, and present themselves to the Mid-Town Drive Through for testing as soon as possible. Those tested will have the choice of remaining anonymous, if they so wish. Invitations will be sent out this week.

“Help keep us safe by responding promptly.”