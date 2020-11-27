LIVEX Debrief

Written by YGTV Team on 27 November 2020 .

Yesterday representatives from the Emergency Services, other responding agencies and the military, conducted a virtual After Action Review of the recently held Aircraft Post Management Crash Live Exercise (LIVEX) chaired by the Civil Contingencies Coordinators.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The focus was on capturing lessons relating to the response and interoperability between organisations. Multi-agency debriefs are an essential process to ensure that lessons are identified, shared and effectively learnt by all responding agencies.



