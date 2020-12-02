HMS Trent Lends A Hand To The Gibraltar Naval Trust

Written by YGTV Team on 02 December 2020 .

During their recent visit, crew members from HMS TRENT provided support to the Gibraltar Naval Trust (GNT). The former GNT Britannia House provided affordable short-term accommodation for service personnel, their families and veterans with a connection to Gibraltar. Wessex House, which is currently under construction and is nearing completion, will replace the former Britannia House facility.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

HMS TRENT’s crew assisted Mrs Pauline Belshaw, the manager of the new Wessex House, by sorting and lifting furniture in preparation for the move-in date later this year. Pauline said: “The GNT is incredibly grateful for the support provided by HMS TRENT’s crew, they worked hard to complete a mammoth task in short order”.

The GNT’s purpose has changed little over the years since its official establishment by Deed of Trust in 1940. Its core objective remains ‘the provision and support of facilities and activities for the efficiency and wellbeing of service personnel serving in Gibraltar’.





