HMS Trent Lends A Hand To The Gibraltar Naval Trust

Written by YGTV Team on .

During their recent visit, crew members from HMS TRENT provided support to  the Gibraltar Naval Trust (GNT). The former GNT Britannia House provided affordable short-term accommodation for service  personnel, their families and veterans with a connection to Gibraltar. Wessex House, which  is currently under construction and is nearing completion, will replace the former Britannia  House facility.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

HMS TRENT’s crew assisted Mrs Pauline Belshaw, the manager of the new Wessex House,  by sorting and lifting furniture in preparation for the move-in date later this year. Pauline  said: “The GNT is incredibly grateful for the support provided by HMS TRENT’s crew, they  worked hard to complete a mammoth task in short order”. 

The GNT’s purpose has changed little over the years since its official establishment by Deed  of Trust in 1940. Its core objective remains ‘the provision and support of facilities and  activities for the efficiency and wellbeing of service personnel serving in Gibraltar’. 



share with Whatsapp