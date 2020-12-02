GDP And RGP Combine Forces To Help Needy At Christmas

Written by YGTV Team on 02 December 2020 .

GDP, RGP and Father Charlie Azzopardi have teamed up for the Help the Needy at Christmas 2020 campaign.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

Championed by Sergeant Robert Dickson of the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) in collaboration with PC Tanya Reddy of the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) Neighbourhood Policing Team and Father Charlie Azzopardi of St Theresa’s Church, the Help the Needy at Christmas 2020 campaign is in full swing.

The campaign, which runs until Friday 18 December, aims to encourage the community to provide items of need which can then be distributed to local families currently experiencing financial challenges. Ideal donations include shower gels, deodorants, shaving items, socks, underwear, female bathroom items, scarves, woolly hats, mince pies, biscuits, crisps, soft drinks and small toys. The campaign is unable to collect cash, alcohol or used items. As in previous years, Father Charlie and his team of volunteers will distribute these items to those who need it most during the last week before Christmas as an addition to food hampers being prepared.

Sgt Dickson said: “For many households, this has been a very difficult year. Over recent months it has become clear that more and more local families, particularly those with young children, are experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope to ease some of that hardship, especially over the Christmas period when expenses are higher than normal. I approached my RGP colleagues for support and assistance and they were delighted at the opportunity to join me.”

Donations can be dropped off at St Theresa’s Church in the rear courtyard or left with a member of the volunteer staff at the Garrison Gym on Europa Road or at other pre-arranged drop-off locations.

To find out more about the campaign and alternative drop off points, please contact Sgt Dickson (GDP) on 00350 54030312 or PC Reddy (RGP) on 00350 56199051.



