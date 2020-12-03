COVID-19 Information Update - Thursday 3rd December - 62 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on .

Thursday 3rd December 2020  

Total tests done: 93,595 

Test results pending: 17 

Test results received: 93,578 

Confirmed cases: 1,038 (+3) 

Active cases: 62 (61: residents / 1: visitor)  

Recovered cases: 960 (+6) 

Self-isolation: 337 

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7 

Positive cases in CCU: 0 

Positive Cases in ERS: 0 

Deaths from COVID-19: 4 

Deaths with COVID-19: 1 

Total deaths: 5 

A total of 23,837 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,  targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures. 

Of the 2 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts  of existing active cases.



share with Whatsapp