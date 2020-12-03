COVID-19 Information Update - Thursday 3rd December - 62 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 03 December 2020 .

Thursday 3rd December 2020

Total tests done: 93,595

Test results pending: 17

Test results received: 93,578

Confirmed cases: 1,038 (+3)

Active cases: 62 (61: residents / 1: visitor)

Recovered cases: 960 (+6)

Self-isolation: 337

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7

Positive cases in CCU: 0

Positive Cases in ERS: 0

Deaths from COVID-19: 4

Deaths with COVID-19: 1

Total deaths: 5

A total of 23,837 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 2 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.





