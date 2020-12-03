Weather Advisory: Strong To Gale Force Winds Expected Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 03 December 2020 .

The Government, together with MeteoGib, has published a Weather Advisory as strong to gale force winds are expected tomorrow. The note is valid from Friday 10:00 to 22:00.

The text reads as follows:

This is a Weather Advisory for Friday with deteriorating weather conditions expected, particularly in to the afternoon, with strong to Gale force winds developing, mainly from a Westerly direction.

Winds are expected to increase to mean speeds of 22 to 28 knots across Gibraltar and will be strongest towards the South and over Southern Gibraltar waters where they may increase occasionally to 34 knots. Gusts are expected to reach 40-45 knots, especially in association with heavier showers or rain, with isolated higher gusts possible. This Advisory will be kept under review and will be upgraded if necessary.

Travel conditions are expected to become difficult at times with the strong winds, and particularly when accompanied by any heavy showers or rain, which may give a risk of isolated thunder.

Photo by James Lee on Unsplash