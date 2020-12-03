Technical Call – Cruise Liner ‘Carnival Fascination ’

The Cruise Liner “Carnival Fascination” is planning to carry out a technical call at Gibraltar on the 5th December at around 08:00 hours and will remain in Port until the 10th December.

In line with the Government’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID-19 crisis, it must be pointed out that this is not a cruise call, the vessel does not have any passengers on board, and it will be berthing exclusively to take on bunkers, crew changes, stores, discharge garbage and undertake waste disposal.