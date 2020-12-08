Key Cross Frontier Meeting On Friday

Officials for Unite will be attending a cross jurisdictional meeting organised by the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) on Friday (11th December) to discuss worker issues regarding the frontier between Gibraltar and Spain, whilst the position on a deal with regard to Brexit hangs in the balance. The ETUC will be hosting the meeting which will also be attended by NASUWT/GTA, UGT & CCOO to continue the close working relationship between unions both sides of the frontier on issues impacting workers post-Brexit.

Christian Duo, Chair of Unite Gibraltar said: “Whilst the UK’s talks with the EU regarding a Brexit deal hang in the balance, it is important that we continue to represent the unique set of issues that Brexit will bring to those living and working in Gibraltar, whilst maintaining our close working relationship on these issues with unions both in Gibraltar and across the border in Spain.

“Brexit is a process that few Gibraltarians voted for, but we have to prepare for the consequences of this decision and we welcome the opportunity to further the detailed discussions that have already taken place via the Cross Frontier Group and the Inter Regional Trade Union Council, under the auspices of the ETUC. The key objective remains consistent, for a free flowing frontier between Gibraltar and Spain for people, goods and services, enabling those resident in Gibraltar to be able to enjoy a frictionless border when travelling into Spain and for the thousands of cross frontier workers to cross into Gibraltar daily without restrictions.

The meeting will be taking place virtually in light of the continued restrictions and challenges presented by Covid.