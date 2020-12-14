Elderly At Day Centre Complete Nativity Crib Entry

Clients of the Care Agency’s Waterport Day Centre have completed their Nativity crib competition entry.

The entry will consist of a colourful rag-doll manger carefully put together by an enthusiastic team of 13 senior citizens and one staff leader.

All the main figures were made from items donated by the community including doll stands and recycled materials.

Although the project was interrupted by the COVID-19 lockdown,the team members were able to resume work in their homes thanks to the Care Agency’s outreach programme of support.

Dedicated staff carried out domiciliary visits to deliver individual activity packs to assist them in assembling the doll parts.

As the Waterport Centre remains closed the project leader was able to complete the splendid manger all by himself.

Head of the Care Agency Carlos Banderas said: “This initiative is part of the on-going stimulation and social inclusion programme that we carry out for the well-being of the elderly in the community. Keeping them motivated and their minds busy and entertained during the period of isolation gave them a sense of belonging which is essential to avoid cognitive decline.

“We are very happy with the results achieved as the finished productis very attractive and we hope to repeat our successes of previous years in the competition. Despite the difficult times we have gone through, it was a greatjoy to see them really excited and working hard during the confinement to complete the crib.”

The Care Agency would like to thank everyone involved and is confident that this initiative will bring a little sparkle and hope to the entire community at this very significant time of the year.



