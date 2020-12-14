Government confirms sixth death in Gibraltar related to COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 14 December 2020 .

The Government regretfully confirms the death of a sixth resident of Gibraltar related to COVID19.

The deceased was a man aged between 65 and 70 years old. The patient died last night from respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19 pneumonitis. The death will be reported in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘It is with extreme sadness that we must announce a further death in Gibraltar due to COVID-19. It is a poignant reminder that in the lead up to the festive season, the virus is still out there and it is extremely dangerous. ‘Although vaccines are on their way, we are not protected yet. I implore you to please follow all the requirements in place to keep you and your loved ones safe, and don’t take any unnecessary risks. Wash your hands, wear a mask where you need to and keep a safe distance of at least 2 metres. 'I had a commercial relationship with the deceased and I respected him greatly. I am genuinely saddened by this death.'