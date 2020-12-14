Commissioner Of Police Issues Christmas Message

14 December 2020

The Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, has issued a Christmas Message in which he praises his officers for ‘their patience and tenacity’ when implementing the Covid-19 regulations during a year in which the force has faced many challenges.

He also commends ‘the quality, dedication and sometimes sheer bravery of our people, be it police officers or support staff and the people we come into contact with.’

The message also alludes to the recent inspection by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue services which, ‘allows us to focus on areas where we need to improve our service delivery.’

In his concluding remarks, the Commissioner expresses his hope that ‘for all of us, but especially those on duty, the Christmas festive period is both safe and peaceful.’