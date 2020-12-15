Positive cases in schools – 7th December to 13th December

Written by YGTV Team on 15 December 2020 .

There have been five positive cases of COVID-19 identified in government educational settings in the period 7th December to 13th December.

Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Notre Dame Lower Primary School and one positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in each of the following schools: St Anne’s Upper Primary, Hebrew Primary and Bayside.

The Contact Tracing team have liaised with staff at all four schools and the Department of Education and have conducted interviews with all relevant individuals. All individuals who have been identified as close contacts of the positive cases are required to self isolate.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

The latest available information is as follows:

St Anne’s Upper Primary

This is the sixth case identified within this school. 2 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 2 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the sixth positive case.

Notre Dame Lower Primary

These are the eighth and ninth cases identified within this school. 0 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 0 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the eighth positive case. 8 individuals within the school setting (3 staff members and 5 pupils) are required to self- isolate as a result of the ninth positive case.

Hebrew Primary

This is the first case identified within this school. 14 individuals within the school setting (4 lunch time staff members and 10 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the first positive case.

Bayside

This is the twelfth case identified within this school. 35 individuals within the school setting (3 staff members and 32 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the twelfth positive case.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the relevant Head Teacher.

Parents are reminded that children and young people with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

Pupils in the above mentioned schools should continue to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.