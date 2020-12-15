GBC To Reward 12 Largest Donations On Open Day

Written by YGTV Team on 15 December 2020 .

GBC says they have partnered with the GFA and their sponsor, Mansion, to reward the twelve largest donations on GBC Open Day. There are six commemorative boxed Nations League footballs and six framed Gibraltar shirts.

A statement from GBC follows below:

Its GBC Open Day week, when the Gibraltar community comes together to support worthy local causes. The Big Bargain Bonanza with over 80 items up for sale at knock down prices airs on Tuesday from 7.30pm on GBC Television, continuing on Radio Gibraltar throughout Wednesday’s Open Day show.

On Wednesday, the focus is very much on raising funds for the Open Day Charitable Trust, that will finance specific projects proposed by local charities during the course of the next twelve months. The more money that is raised, the greater the number of projects funded.

There’s never been a better year to make a substantial donation, as the GBC Open Day has partnered with the Gibraltar FA and their sponsor, Mansion, to reward the organisations or individuals who provide the twelve largest donations. There are six commemorative boxed Nations League footballs and six framed Gibraltar shirts, all of which have been signed by the players who have made the Rock so proud this year.



