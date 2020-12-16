GPF And DAWN Hold “Productive Meeting” With Commissioner of Police

Written by YGTV Team on 16 December 2020 .

The Gibraltar Police Federation (GPF), together with Dignity at Work Now (DAWN), held a “very productive meeting” yesterday morning with the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger.

A statement continued: “The GPF have been working with DAWN for some time now, to produce a ‘Bullying at Work’ training programme for RGP officers.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that the Commissioner of Police has approved the training programme and arrangements are now well on the way to start training RGP officers early next year.

“We would like to thank and congratulate Mr Ullger for his efforts in implementing good, modern practice and raising working standards in the RGP.”