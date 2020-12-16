British Forces Command Hold Health Promotion Week

Written by YGTV Team on 16 December 2020 .

Last month British Forces Gibraltar (BFGib) held a Health Promotion Week with the aim of raising awareness on a number of health-related subjects within the BF Gib community.

Owing to current restrictions, most of the events were delivered virtually through a range of online platforms, though a couple group sessions and some practical fitness challenges were able to take place with Covid-19 guidelines being followed at all times. These activities were also well received and the fitness challenges resulted in some notable achievements and awards.

Topics covered during the week included: Drugs and Alcohol misuse, Men’s and Women’s Health, Oral Health, Sexual Health, Mental Health, Injury Prevention, Goal Setting and Healthy Eating.

The Health Promotion week was deemed a huge success. In some instances, the virtual content received in excess of 300 initial hits with a large number of people engaging further. Encouraged by the response to the Health Week, the team will continue to use the virtual platforms to regularly promote a healthy lifestyle throughout BF Gibraltar.