Vocational qualifications launched by the Gibraltar College and Secondary Schools

Written by YGTV Team on 16 December 2020 .

As part of the Government's transformation of vocational education, the Gibraltar College has this academic year launched a Level 2 City & Guilds Technical Certificate in Hairdressing. This qualification is the next stage in the Hair and Beauty progression pathways planned by the Department of Education.

The qualification provides a direct continuation to those pupils who embarked on the City & Guilds Level 2 Technical Award in Hair and Beauty Studies at the Secondary schools in September 2019 and is also available to students who meet the entry criteria. This particular qualification is targeted at those students wishing to embark on a career in hairdressing.

These courses are tailored to suit industry, and teaching is being delivered by qualified staff from Mayfair on Main, who were selected by the Department of Education in a competitive process.

Additionally, the two Secondary schools have launched the City & Guilds Level 2 Technical Award in Digital Technologies with 104 students embarking on the latest vocational offering. Plans for the launch of the next progressive pathway in the Digital Technologies sector, which will be provided by the Gibraltar College for first delivery in September 2021, are already at an advanced stage.

Commenting on the development, Minister for Education, Prof John Cortes, said: “The launch of this hairdressing qualification at the Gibraltar College and the launch of our Digital Technologies vocational qualification in our Secondary Schools reinforces this Government’s commitment to offering pathways for those individuals who want to follow a vocational career, or who want to train in a vocational subject. We are delighted to have increased our vocational offering this academic year despite the challenges of COVID-19 and are already planning for increasing our vocational offerings once again in September 2021”.