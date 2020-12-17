Chief Minister live on Cadena Ser radio Tomorrow Morning

Written by YGTV Team on 17 December 2020 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, is being interviewed live tomorrow morning by Àngels Barceló on the prestigious Cadena Ser radio programme Hoy por Hoy. Mr Picardo will be on air at around 9am to discuss the latest developments on Brexit and the COVID pandemic.

The programme will also feature a number of personalities from Gibraltar and the Campo Area, including businessmen and cross – frontier workers. It is also expected to include the daily discussion by journalists and commentators and a special guest appearance by famous Gibraltarian musician Albert Hammond and radio personality, Richard Cartwright, who formed the original Diamond Boys.

Hoy por Hoy has the highest radio audience at a national level in Spain.