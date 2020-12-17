Mr and Mrs Leay donate £5,000 to the GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 17 December 2020 .

The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, has today received a cheque for the GHA from Mr William and Mrs Sylvia Leay for the amount of £5,000. This money was raised by donations in lieu of gifts for their Diamond Wedding Anniversary earlier this year.

At the request of Mr and Mrs Leay, this money will be split equally between the Ambulance and A&E department and the Critical Care Unit at St Bernard’s Hospital. In a letter to the Minister for Health the couple explained how grateful they are for the way in which the staff at A&E and CCU treated them after Mr Leay suffered from a cardiac arrest whilst being triaged at A&E.

Minister Sacramento said: “I am extremely grateful to Mr and Mrs Leay for their very generous personal donation to the GHA. I would also like to wish Mr and Mrs Leay a very Happy Anniversary and wish them all the very best and many more years of health and happiness together.”